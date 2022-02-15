DBE employee hospitalised after being assaulted by protestors in Tshwane

An employee from the Department of Basic Education had to be hospitalised after protesters stormed its offices in Tshwane.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said that the group complained about pupils who had not yet been placed at schools.

“Two forms were snatched from her by protestors who had stormed into the building and in the chaos, they assaulted her. Those forms haven’t been recovered,” Mhlanga said.

Protesters demanded that some primary schools in Atteridgeville be converted to secondary schools for teaching and learning to get underway.

Mhlanga said after meeting with the leaders of the disgruntled group on Monday, this had been arranged, including furniture that would be delivered and teachers would be arranged.

“The officials from DBE and the district office are going to be in Atteridgeville to make sure that learners are admitted and that each and every one of them is checked for their credentials and that we are able to stabilise the situation,” he said.

Mhlanga said that they were assessing the cost of damage to property caused during the storming of the department’s offices.