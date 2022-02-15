City of Tshwane teams going door-to-door to recover R17 billion in unpaid bills

Big corporates, residential customers and even government departments have had their services cut off due to their failure to settle utility bills.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane aims to recover up to R5 billion from its debtors by the end of February by going door-to-door to collect on unpaid bills.

The city is owed more than R17 billion and has had to cancel some of its programmes to develop the city due to financial constraints.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said that so far, they had collected R150 million in the last few days alone, with more expected to reflect in their account soon.

“We have 11 teams that are spread across the city. All of them have job cards with them so it’s very difficult to tell you how many we have disconnected. Every morning we do the disconnections, so I think by the end of the month we need to quantify and be able to say this is how many companies,” Bokaba said.