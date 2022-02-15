'Bubbly' Lebo Monene remembered at a memorial service Lebohang Monene was shot dead at the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital by her partner, a police officer, last week. Tembisa Hospital

Lebohang Monene CAPE TOWN - Loved ones of the slain assistant nurse Lebohang Monene have gathered to remember her at a memorial service on Tuesday. Monene was shot dead at the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital by her partner, a police officer, last week.

He then turned the gun on himself. Gauteng health officials, members of Denosa and Cosatu, Tembisa Hospital staff and activists are all present to bid farewell to Monene. Colleagues, friends and family will gather tomorrow to celebrate the life of Enrolled Nursing Assistant Lebogang Monene at a memorial service to be held at Tembisa Family Christian Church. pic.twitter.com/j8qZBcEzYQ Tembisa Hospital (@TembisaHospital) February 14, 2022

While the service focused on the issue of gender-based violence and police mental instability, loved ones took time to remember Monene, known fondly as Nurse Lebo, and the contributions she made.

"To the family, we want to thank you for borrowing us Sis'Lebo and for allowing her to serve in a noble profession. The bubbly Lebo, the Lebo who was full of joy."

Amidst the ongoing COVID pandemic, her death has been described as a great loss to the healthcare profession.

"Lebo took an oath, Lebo was an exemplary nurse, she did maintain the honour and the traditions of the profession. Lebo put her patients first."

Monene will be laid to rest in her home village of Marulaneng in Limpopo on Saturday.