Batohi says cases referred to NPA by SIU aren't necessarily ready for court

CAPE TOWN - The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi, said cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) were not necessarily court ready.

Batohi and a team from the NPA have been briefing Parliament’s finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, on Tuesday on cases referred to it by the SIU.

Batohi and the NPA are under enormous pressure to speed up the pace of prosecutions in the wake of the SIU’s report on COVID-19 related corruption that siphoned off billions of rand, as well as the reports from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

Batohi told Scopa that the NPA is dealing with a huge number of very complex corruption cases, and that referrals from the SIU made up only a fraction of its work.

The NPA boss and her team told Parliament that when a case was referred to the NPA by the SIU, this did not mean it was ready to go to court.

The SIU is mandated to investigate maladministration and use civil cases to recover money.

The NPA and the police, including the Hawks, are mandated to pursue criminal investigations.

“The burden of proof in civil investigations is on a balance of probabilities. However, the burden of proof on the NPA in criminal investigations is beyond a reasonable doubt, which is a higher burden of proof.”

The NPA does not itself investigate cases, apart from the Investigative Directorate. Most of the referrals to the NPA from the SIU are currently sitting with the Hawks for further investigation.

Batohi said the NPA was as strong as the weakest link in the criminal justice system and that it was not about boosting the capacity of the NPA or the SIU so much as investing in the capacity of the Hawks to carry out complex investigations.

She said the public had the wrong impression that the NPA was dragging its feet when it came to getting cases to court. She added that there was progress, but admitted that the pace was slow and needed to be picked up.