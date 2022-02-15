ANC EC frustrated by violence at branches ahead of provincial conference

All eight of the province’s regions have held their elective conferences, with its branches now sitting for general meetings, which will nominate potential leadership.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday said it was frustrated and disturbed by violence at branches in the lead up to its provincial and national conferences later this year.

All eight of the province’s regions have held their elective conferences, with its branches now sitting for general meetings, which will nominate potential leadership.

This year’s contest has already pitted current chairperson and Premier Oscar Mabuyane against one of his long-time allies Babalo Madikizela, who is currently serving as the provincial treasurer and Public Works MEC.

There have been reports of violence and disruptions at branch general meetings in Nelson Mandela Bay, with councillor Mzwandile Booi being gunned down over the weekend.

Just 24 hours before that, a former councillor was shot and wounded.

And while the party said it simply knew nothing about the people behind the attacks or the root cause, it linked it to its upcoming elective conference.

Spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the provincial executive committee was deployed to Gqeberha in search of answers.

"We have again taken a decision to take the entire PEC to the area of Gqeberha so that we have a face-to-face interaction with individual branches."

The ANC Eastern Cape is likely to sit for its conference in March if all goes well.