Advantage Learn encourages girls to enter science and math fields

JOHANNESBURG – Recent research by Unesco and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has found that twice as many boys as compared to girls expect to become engineers, scientists, or architects.

The research showed that across the world, only 35% of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students in higher education are women.

Only one in three engineering graduates and one in five computer science graduates are women.

Eyewitness News spoke to Tracey Young-Thompson, manager of operations at Advantage Learn, about the kind of work they do to encourage more girls to get into the STEM stream.

“Our programmes at Advantage Learn are focused on maths and science and encourage girls and young women to build their love for STEM subjects at an early stage. We have several women educators at Advantage Learn who are also excellent role models for learners.”

Young-Thompson said their programme was geared up to prepare girls for university-level thinking and material.

“For girls that are interested in STEM, we have a range of programmes that are designed to help them succeed and achieve great results. Joining our advanced programmes (now called further studies) or academy sets, learners up for extension in their thinking and prepares them for university-level thinking and material.”

Research showed that gender stereotypes, male-dominated cultures, math hesitancy and few role models are inhibiting factors for girls to enter the STEM field.

“As a trusted and recognised provider of STEM education in South Africa, we frequently host webinars for parents and learners to find out more about the benefits of taking up advanced programmes/further studies in STEM subjects. We work with our partner schools, many of which are all girls’ high schools, to disseminate the benefits of taking up these subjects for their own matric performance as well as giving them a head start into university,” said Young-Thompson.

Unesco's research showed that women are typically given smaller research grants than their male colleagues and, while they represent 33.3% of all researchers, only 12% of members of national science academies are women.

Eyewitness News asked Advantage Learn how they thought men could become better allies for women in STEM spaces and they said it all began at home.

“Men can begin to be better allies by starting in their own families first, by encouraging their own wives, daughters, granddaughters, sisters and mothers to pursue any career path, especially those that tend to be more male-dominated.”