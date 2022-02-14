Wemmer Pan pollution crisis turning once-thriving lake into dead water

The Wemmer Pan Lake in Johannesburg and the Roodeplaat Dam in Tshwane are facing a massive environmental crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - For almost a century, families in and around Johannesburg have been visiting Pioneer’s Park, a former mine dump that was transformed into the perfect spot for a stroll or even a picnic with loved ones.

It is also home to the Wemmer Pan Rowing Club that’s known as a hub where young talent in the sport can be nurtured.

Now, there are no oars in the water, most of the birdlife has disappeared and fish species have died.

The lake is dark and heavily polluted, covered by an almost shiny, oily layer and the stench of hydrogen sulphide is almost unbearable.

The City of Johannesburg recently tested the water body and found high levels of E.coli due to the raw sewage pouring into the lake.

As a result, all sporting and recreational events have been put on hold.

THICK, BLACK SLUDGE

Rod Mackinnon, chairperson of the Wemmer Pan Aquatic Clubs, took Eyewitness News to a stormwater drain where thick black sludge slowly makes its way into the pan.

“This is what we call a trash trap. It's a floating enclosure to capture all the mud that comes down and into the pan, and if this wasn't in place then all of this would just float out into the pan and end up on the bank or sinking down to the bottom. So, the black that you see is the interaction between acid mine drainage and the other metals in the water and organic material. The pan is full of organic material. That is a reaction that produces the smell and the scum on top is additional stuff that has found its way into the stormwater system."

Mackinnon said the pollution crisis wasn’t only a health hazard for rowers but also devastated the ecosystem and animal life.

“We've had repeat episodes in summer after the rain and there is an accumulation of metals and industrial effluence into the pan to the extent that we have had fish kill offs and our population of fish is no longer, and our birdlife is going. The coots are gone, herons are gone and the water is dead.”

The City of Johannesburg's Nthatisi Modingoane confirmed to Eyewitness News that this was an environmental crisis that had been escalated to the Water and Sanitation Department for urgent intervention.



“There are three areas that we are looking into - the sewage spillage which was caused by a vandalised sewage network next to the pan, the second issue is the possibility of the acid mine water and the third area of concern is the contaminated stormwater runoff as a result of the rains we’ve had in recent months," Modingoane said.

‘EVENTUALLY, THE PEOPLE WILL BE DRINKING THIS WATER’

This problem isn’t unique to this lake. A mere hour’s drive away, Eyewitness News found that the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria also had its fair share of troubles.



Partially treated sewage is flowing into the dam and large parts of the water body are covered in plants, apparently because the water became fertile due to chemicals and sewage.

A lack of maintenance and staff shortages at the Zeekoegat Wastewater Treatment Facility that is responsible for the dam is not working as it should be.

South Africa has been selected to be the first-ever African country to host the prestigious World Rowing Masters Regatta at the Roodeplaat Dam next year.

But with this environmental crisis, officials are looking at interventions to ensure that this global event goes ahead not just for the sport but also to boost the local economy.



Kobus Fell from the NGO National Water Monitor lives on the riverbanks of this dam and said, “When you have visitors visiting the dam and you have the sewage sludge pond in front of you they tend not to visit. It’s … appalling to have to look at a sewage pond. Secondly, the methane gas being released by the decaying sludge has got a negative effect on the plant life [and] the aquatic life of the dam. So, in the long term it will be detrimental to everybody and then as this dam is a source of potable water, eventually the people will be drinking this water.”

‘ENVIRONMENTAL CATASTROPHE’

With an urgent need for answers and intervention, Eyewitness News visited the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) offices in Braamfontein.

After viewing the footage of the appalling state of Wemmer Pan, Gauteng Manager Buang Jones remarked: “This looks like something that can potentially pose serious health risks to those who use the river for sports activities and for those who use the river for other reasons. There are people who use it for spiritual reasons and I can also imagine how this impacts the aquatic life. So, from an environmental view, it looks like an environmental catastrophe which requires the urgent attention of the City of Johannesburg, the Department of Water and Sanitation, and the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fishery.”

Jones said that with a shortage of inspectors and police officers with special skills to track down environmental criminal activity, the problem would persist.

South Africa’s water resources continue to face serious threats due to pollution with experts warning that if there wasn’t a change in behaviour from citizens, along with urgent intervention from government, it may be too late when the damage to our environment is irreversible.

VIDEO: Water crisis in Wemmer Pan threaten its future in Johannesburg community