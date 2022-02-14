Teen accused of murdering Hlompho Mbetse at nightclub to make bail bid

Mbetse's family and friends gathered at Sacred Heart College on Sunday to pay their last respects and reflect on a life cut short.

JOHANNESBURG - A teenager accused of killing another boy returns to a Johannesburg Court on Monday.

Hlompho Mbetse (17) was stabbed to death outside a Sandton nightclub last week.

He was laid to rest on Sunday.

Many of Mbetse's friends said that they wished that his death was just a terrible dream.

His brother, Kabelo, also shared a heartfelt tribute: “I pray your soul finds peace my young homie. Rest knowing we will be dedicating our waking moments and our resources to make sure that justice is served and your honour is preserved.”

The slain teenager’s grandmother's tribute was also read by one of his friends.

“I am reeling from this loss; for him to be extinguished so young and so fast is just so devastating, to say the least. I wish I could have prevented his death in some way,” she said.

Dante Liang (18) is expected to make a formal bail application on Monday.