Somi releases V-Day single 'Love Tastes Like Strawberries'

JOHANNESBURG - Acclaimed vocalist, composer, and writer Somi Kakoma has released her third single Love Tastes Like Strawberries featuring Gregory Porter just in time for Valentine's Day.

The single comes off her fifth studio album, Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba, a deeply personal tribute to the legendary singer and will be to be released on 4 March, which would have been Makeba’s 90th birthday.

“Many years ago, and long before the making of this album, my mentor, the late Hugh Masekela, told me to check out Love Tastes Like Strawberries as a possible cover. So, I decided to invite Gregory Porter to record it with me as a duet in tribute to Makeba’s 1965 Grammy-Award-winning album An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba that featured a series of duets, with Makeba’s mentor Harry Belafonte," said Somi.

Somi's album features special guests Thandiswa Mazwai, Msaki, Nduduzo Makhathini, Angelique Kidjo, Porter, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Seun Kuti and more.

The album is a celebration of the late Makeba’s invaluable musical contributions and messages of social justice.

Somi, as she's known in the industry, has built a career of transatlantic sonicism and storytelling.

Listen to Somi’s duet with vocalist Gregory Porter here.