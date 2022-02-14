Shoba says he and Pule had picked names for their unborn child

Ntuthuko Ntuthuko Shoba has been testifying on Monday. He is accused of plotting to kill Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule told the Johannesburg High Court on Monday that he withheld the news of her pregnancy from his girlfriend because she was going through grief.

Ntuthuko Shoba has been testifying on Monday. He is accused of plotting to kill Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Muzikayise Malephane confessed to the murder and is serving a 20-year sentence.

He has turned State witness and testified against Shoba.

Shoba said Pule told him about the pregnancy in January 2020 and the last time they had seen each other was in October.

He said he withheld the news from his long-term partner Rosetta Moatshe.

"I think my procrastination was due to that a few months ago, she had lost her mother, so it was a difficult time for us."

Malephane told the court that when Shoba approached him to murder Pule, he said her pregnancy threatened his relationship with Moatshe.

But Shoba said he was in fact excited about being a father.

"Tshego had given her the name Kamano. I had initially said Ntombikayise, which means daddy's girl."

Shoba said he required no service from Malephane except for cigarettes, which were banned during the hard lockdown.