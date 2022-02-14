Scopa: Leaking Ramaphosa's response letter won't stop our work

In the leaked letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, President Cyril Ramaphosa denies directly knowing any information of state funds being used for party political business.

JOHANNESBURG - Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa on Monday said the leaking of President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) won't stop it from doing its work.

He's told Eyewitness News the committee would meet this week to deliberate over Ramaphosa's responses.

In the leaked letter, which Eyewitness News has seen, Ramaphosa denies directly knowing any information of state funds being used for party political business.

The president was recorded while speaking during a closed national executive committee meeting.

He was quoted as saying they all knew public funds were being used in party political contests.

But Ramaposa said since coming into power, he'd taken steps to uncover and end the misuse of public funds.

He had to answer a set of questions from Parliament following the leaked audio from the meeting in March.

This saga also saw the ANC’s caucus suspending MP Mervyn Dirks, who wrote to Scopa calling for the president to account.

"Some of the information regarding this matter had already been in the public domain prior to the meeting at which the statement was made, of which committee members are no doubt equally aware," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa finishes off his letter by saying the details and extent of the misuse of public funds would become clearer with the final report of the state capture commission of inquiry.

“I do not have such information. I refer the committee in this regard to the work of the commission of inquiry,” he said repeatedly.

He adds that he had faith that once investigations began, they would uncover the evidence needed to determine who should face the might of the law.

“The detail and extent of the misuse of public funds as referred to in the matter the committee has asked me to address will no doubt become clear once the commission of inquiry's final report is submitted, and once consequential investigations - as well as those already under way - are finalised. I will, to the extent of my powers and discretion, continue to support these investigations.”