SA COVID death toll rises to 96,993 as 1,649 new infections recorded
The ongoing audit by the Health Department shows that eight more people have died after contracting the virus.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.1%.
This means that 1,649 new infections were recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.
Sadly, the ongoing audit by the Health Department shows that eight more people have died after contracting the virus.
These fatalities take the country's known death toll to 96,993.
The latest data shows that 30.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country since they became available.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 641 811 with 1 649 new cases reported. Today 8 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 96 993 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 502 319 with a recovery rate of 96.2% pic.twitter.com/cX95ZY8YA5Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 13, 2022