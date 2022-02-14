SA COVID death toll rises to 96,993 as 1,649 new infections recorded

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is at 8.1%.

This means that 1,649 new infections were recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

Sadly, the ongoing audit by the Health Department shows that eight more people have died after contracting the virus.

These fatalities take the country's known death toll to 96,993.

The latest data shows that 30.5 million vaccines have been administered in the country since they became available.