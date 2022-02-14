Ramaphosa: I have no direct information on alleged use of public funds by ANC

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) he has no direct and specific information on the alleged use of public funds for party political purposes.

In a letter submitted to Scopa chair Mkulukeko Hlengwa and dated 9 February 20211, Ramaphosa said the statements he made in a leaked recording were based on allegations already in the public domain and rumours circulating within the ANC and in broader society.

Ramaphosa had to answer a set of questions from Parliament following the release of leaked audio from the meeting in March.

This saga also saw the ANC’s caucus suspending MP Mervyn Dirks, who wrote to Scopa calling for the president to account.

"Some of the information regarding this matter had already been in the public domain prior to the meeting at which the statement was made, of which committee members are no doubt equally aware," Ramaphosa said.

Last month, Scopa wrote to the President sending eight questions he needed to answer to - regarding the leaked audio.

In the audio, the president can be heard saying he was aware that public money had been used for party purposes.

He also mentioned testimony given at the state capture commission where it was alleged that money from the State Security Agency's slush fund found its way into ANC elective contests.

The high-level review panel on state security, several testimonies at the state capture commission of inquiry - including those by Mo Shaik, ambassador Mzuvukile Maqetuka and Gibson Njenje - as well as IPIDs court case against some senior police members.

These are some of the issues that have or are playing themselves out in public that Ramaphosa quotes as what inspired his comments in this leaked audio.

Ramaphosa finishes off his letter by saying the details and extent of the misuse of public funds would become clearer with the final report of the state capture commission of inquiry.

“I do not have such information. I refer the committee in this regard to the work of the commission of inquiry,” he said repeatedly.

He adds that he had faith that once investigations began, they would uncover the evidence needed to determine who should face the might of the law.

“The detail and extent of the misuse of public funds as referred to in the matter the committee has asked me to address will no doubt become clear once the commission of inquiry's final report is submitted, and once consequential investigations - as well as those already under way - are finalised. I will, to the extent of my powers and discretion, continue to support these investigations.”

Meanwhile, Hlengwa said having studied the contents of the letter from the president, it had been referred to the parliamentary legal services.

This is to give guidance on certain aspects of the president's response.

The committee program has been adjusted accordingly and the president's response, along with the legal advice, will be tabled before the committee at a meeting on Wednesday.