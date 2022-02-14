Ramaphosa facing his toughest year with a weakened, divided ANC - analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa, like former President Jacob Zuma, has detractors gunning for him, but he also faces an even more divided party with dwindling electoral support.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces his toughest year according to analysts, but the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament said that there’s no cause for concern and there are no divisions.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on Sunday, political analyst Susan Booysen said that all odds were stacked against Ramaphosa following his State of the Nation Address (Sona) last week.

She said that Ramaphosa also faced another watershed ANC conference in December with a party divided.

Ramaphosa finds himself in a worse position than his predecessor, as he seeks a second term in December.

Ramaphosa, like former President Jacob Zuma, has detractors gunning for him, but he also faces an even more divided party with dwindling electoral support.

Booysen said: “Because he’s already been in charge of a much-weakened party by factions, he has never been in charge of a united ANC, whereas Zuma had time to establish himself when a large part of the party still believed in him.”

But ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina has dismissed claims of division running up to the December conference.

“At the moment, one cannot say there are some signs of divisions because we are more focused on doing our oversight work. And also, the nomination processes have not started,” Majodina said.

Ramaphosa delivered his Sona on Thursday but will face further scrutiny from his own party when his finance minister tables the budget later this month.