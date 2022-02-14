Police fire rubber bullets as tensions flare at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen

Tensions ran high outside the high school on Monday morning over allegations of racism at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have used rubber bullets to disperse some parents and pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

Parents have accused government of ignoring their complaints following a fight, allegedly between black and white pupils on Friday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is currently at the school – he attempted to intervene but was interrupted by angry parents.

"I want to assure you as parents that are here, I appreciate your presence. All of you, I appreciate your concerns," Lesufi said.

After a brief standoff between the parents, Lesufi addressed the crowd where he promised that the department would investigate racism allegations.