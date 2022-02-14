NW Education MEC calls on police to jail perpetrators after fire destroys school

While the cause has yet to be determined, the schooling community has already pointed the finger at criminal elements within the Luka Village.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the North West are investigating a fire that destroyed a primary school over the weekend.

It's believed that the Ramotse Primary School, near Rustenburg, burned down late on Saturday night.

While the cause has yet to be determined, the schooling community has already pointed the finger at criminal elements within the Luka Village.

Bathrooms and several classrooms were gutted, including the school's IT hub.

It's unclear how learning with commence on Monday morning, especially since schools have now resumed teaching at full capacity.

Spokesperson for the Education MEC, Elias Malindi: "MEC for Education Mmaphefo Matsemela said in a quote: 'I take this moment to condemn in the strongest terms the alleged burning of Ramotse Primary School. Such incidents are clearly targeted at delaying the provisioning of education of an African child. We wish the full might of the law to find those responsible and send them to jail where they belong.'"