Ntuthuko Shoba's defence brings Section 174 application seeking his discharge

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial have brought an application for him to be released without serving any jail time.

Shoba is accused of ordering a hit on his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule.

She was shot dead and found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

Judge Stuart Wilson is expected to hand down his decision on the application.

This is a developing story.