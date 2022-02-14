Go

Ntuthuko Shoba's defence brings Section 174 application seeking his discharge

Shoba is accused of ordering a hit on his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule.

Ntuthuko Shoba in the High Court in Johannesburg on 1 February 2022. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial have brought an application for him to be released without serving any jail time.

She was shot dead and found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in 2020.

Judge Stuart Wilson is expected to hand down his decision on the application.

This is a developing story.

