Ntuthuko Shoba's application for discharge dismissed
Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of calling a hit on his girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, made the application on Monday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The judge in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial has dismissed his application for a discharge.
Shoba, who is accused of ordering a hit on his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, made the application on Monday morning.
The granting of the discharge would be based on there being insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.
Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Durban deep in 2020.
Shoba's lawyer, Norman Makhubela, has argued that the court has been presented with a sub-standard case.
He's also questioned the credibility of Pule's convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane.
"The court cannot find any reliance from whatever he says other than issues that are a common cause. As for the contested issues, it will be a very precarious exercise to engage in and also make a finding that will favour the acceptance of any his utterances before the court."
But Judge Stuart Wilson has differed.
"On the conspectus of all the facts, I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis that a court acting carefully might overturn a conviction on the charge of murder of the conspiracy to murder."
Wilson has ruled that Shoba must also answer to a charge of defeating the ends of justice.