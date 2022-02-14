Ntuthuko Shoba's application for discharge dismissed

Ntuthuko Shoba, who is accused of calling a hit on his girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, made the application on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial has dismissed his application for a discharge.

Shoba, who is accused of ordering a hit on his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, made the application on Monday morning.

The granting of the discharge would be based on there being insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.

Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Durban deep in 2020.

Shoba's lawyer, Norman Makhubela, has argued that the court has been presented with a sub-standard case.

He's also questioned the credibility of Pule's convicted killer Muzikayise Malephane.

"The court cannot find any reliance from whatever he says other than issues that are a common cause. As for the contested issues, it will be a very precarious exercise to engage in and also make a finding that will favour the acceptance of any his utterances before the court."

But Judge Stuart Wilson has differed.

"On the conspectus of all the facts, I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis that a court acting carefully might overturn a conviction on the charge of murder of the conspiracy to murder."

Wilson has ruled that Shoba must also answer to a charge of defeating the ends of justice.