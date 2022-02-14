No end in sight to Hoërskool Jan Viljoen alleged racial clashes

Violence first broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - There appears to be no resolution yet to a stand-off at a school in Randfontein where parents clashed on Monday over alleged racism at the school.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse a crowd of community members with parents saying they were unprovoked.

Community members, parents, and school pupils barricaded the roads leading to the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school to intervene but was interrupted by angry parents.

Eyewitness News spoke to parents who said the police opened fire with rubber bullets without being provoked.

"We were sitting outside around 7:30 am when they started shooting at us, we didn't provoke them. They just started shooting rubber bullets."

The situation continues to be tense – with the outcome of a meeting between Lesufi, the school governing body and educators expected to be announced soon.