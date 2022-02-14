Niehaus trial for contravening COVID-19 rules postponed to Thursday

His new counsel wants to review the video footage of him being arrested.

DURBAN - Carl Niehaus' COVID-19 contravention trial has been postponed to Thursday.

His new counsel wants to review the video footage of him being arrested.

The former Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson was arrested outside the Escourt Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal last July, just days after the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

He was charged with contravening the lockdown regulations and being part of an illegal gathering.

KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “The matter was set down for trial, however, Mr Niehaus' legal representation asked for a postponement in the matter. The State put on record that it was ready for trial. The matter was postponed to 17 and 18 February for trial.”