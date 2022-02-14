Minerals council recommits itself to zero tolerance on GBV in mining sector

In a statement, it said that its members continued to acknowledge and address these deep-seated, ingrained societal issues that manifest in their mines to make them safe, non-threatening places of work.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the damning Rio Tinto report, the Minerals Council of South Africa said that it had recommitted itself to zero tolerance of gender-based violence and femicide, sexism, racism, and bullying in the mining industry.

The report into workplace culture at Rio Tinto shone a light on the company's culture rife with sexual harassment, racism and bullying over the past five years.

The minerals council and its members said that it had offered an opportunity to reflect and recommit to their efforts to address GBV in this country.

Women have been legally allowed to work underground in South Africa since 1996.

As of September 2021, 64,500, or 14%, of the industry's employees were women.