Local docu-series 'Sex in Afrikaans' aims to break taboo around sex talk

A new docu-series on Showmax 'Sex in Afrikaans' follows a clinical psychologist as he helps Afrikaans couples and singles navigate discussions about their sex lives.

JOHANNESBURG - Sex is often seen as a taboo subject in some cultures, but a new TV show could start changing that.

The 18-rated show aims to start frank conversations around sex.