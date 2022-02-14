Local docu-series 'Sex in Afrikaans' aims to break taboo around sex talk
A new docu-series on Showmax 'Sex in Afrikaans' follows a clinical psychologist as he helps Afrikaans couples and singles navigate discussions about their sex lives.
JOHANNESBURG - Sex is often seen as a taboo subject in some cultures, but a new TV show could start changing that.
The 18-rated show aims to start frank conversations around sex.
While many might approach this topic with coyness or uncertainty, others do so with an adventurous spirit and a lustful and noticeably insatiable appetite.
Show director and clinical psychologist, Bradley R Daniels, takes us through the lives of four couples as they have unfiltered conversations about sex and sexuality.
Sex in Afrikaans starts streaming on Showmax on Monday.
It promises to be an eye-opening tour of what your neighbours and co-workers possibly get up to behind closed doors.
