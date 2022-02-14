Dept taking Huawei to court for hiring more foreign nationals than allowed

Huawei’s actions are against the country’s Employment Equity Act, which orders employers to hire 60% locals and 40% foreign labour.

JOHANNESBURG - The Employment and Labour Department said that it had launched court action over Huawei’s hiring of 90% foreign nationals in South Africa after the tech giant showed no attempt to transform.

Huawei’s actions are against the country’s Employment Equity Act, which orders employers to hire 60% locals and 40% foreign labour.

The department told Eyewitness News that when it approached the company to urge it to comply, Huawei simply requested a meeting instead of remedying the situation.

"A meeting will not solve the problem. once you employ 90% of your workforce and you disregard all the designated groups that calls for an alarming approach to say 'we can’t let this go,'" the Department of Employment and Labour’s chief director for statutory and advocacy services, Advocate Fix Bede said.

Bede said that most employers who were non-compliant moved to settle cases out of court as soon as the process against them was instituted but this was not the approach taken by Huawei despite having the option.

"Unless the employer does not have a plan altogether, we take that employer to court straight without hesitation because we believe that the employer does not have an appetite to transform," Bede said.

Now government wants the company to be slapped with a R1.5 million fine or 2% of its local turnover.

Huawei South Africa said that it was committed to continue engaging further with the department and claimed that it was somehow committed to complying with local laws and regulations.