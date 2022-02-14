Judge Hlophe's defence says JSC failed to apply the correct law

A virtual full bench chaired by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba is hearing a legal challenge brought by Hlophe against the JSC process to his sanction which will see him face impeachment processes in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s defence on Monday said that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) failed to apply the correct law when it admitted a report of the tribunal, which found him guilty of gross misconduct.

A virtual full bench chaired by Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba is hearing a legal challenge brought by Hlophe against the JSC process to his sanction, which will see him face impeachment processes in Parliament.

The issue that gave rise to the JSC action against Hlophe dates back to 2008 when he was accused of improperly trying to influence the decision of two Constitutional Court justices to favour former President Jacob Zuma in the arms deal case.

Advocate Thabani Masuku, who is representing Hlophe, has told the court that where it is found that the JSC contravened the law either procedurally and substantively – its findings against his client must be reviewed and set aside.

He has questioned the constitutionality of the composition of the meeting of the JSC, which sat to deliberate the Hlophe matter.

Taking issue with the involvement of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Boissie Mbha, Masuku said there was nothing in law that qualified him to take part in the proceedings.

"There is no law that allows the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal or the Deputy President of the Supreme Court of Appeal to delegate that position to a member of the court, there is simply none."

Masuku is presenting a four-part application before the court.

The first is a challenge of the misconduct complaint that he said was an endorsement of a biased tribunal report.