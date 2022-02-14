Joburg pastor accused of assault to appear due in court

Oscar Ngobeni was arrested last year after he attacked an ex-lover at her workplace.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg-based pastor accused of sexual assault is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The assault apparently happened in full view of her colleagues and was caught on the company's surveillance cameras.

Ngobeni is currently out on bail.

The Gauteng Community Safety Department is expected to picket outside the court on Monday morning in a demonstration against gender-based violence.