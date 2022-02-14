IPL auction: Delhi snap up Rabada for R18.5m, De Kock joins Giants

Lungi Ngidi replaces his teammate at DC and joins Anrich Nortje, who was retained by the franchise in what looks like a potent bowling attack.

Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to fill the giant hole left by AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement last year. Many commentators likewise believe that he was brought in as captain for the side. The batter makes the move from defending champs the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he was hugely successful and won three titles (2011, 2018 and 2021).

The new franchises also picked up South African players - wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was scooped up by Lucknow Super Giants and the explosive David Miller joined the Gujarat Titans.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the signings of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen on the second day of the auction.

Three debutants were sold - Rassie van der Dussen to the Rajasthan Royals, CSK contracted Dwayne Pretorius and Dewald Brevis was picked up by the Mumbai Indian. Teen sensation Brevis has been given the nickname of “Baby AB” for his playing style at the recent U19 Cricket World Cup, where he was the top run-scorer (506 runs) and named Player of the Series.

The tournament is set to start at the end of March, with dates yet to be confirmed.