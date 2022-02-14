Go

Gqeberha ward councillor fatally shot, another person wounded in attack

On Sunday night, Mzwandile Booi was driving with three passengers when a gunman opened fire on them in the Kwazakele area.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A councillor has been shot dead and another person wounded in an attack in Gqeberha.

Police are investigating the motive.

This latest incident comes amid a slew of deadly attacks on councillors recently in some parts of the country.

