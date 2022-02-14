Govt will succeed in rebuilding SA's economy - Mashatile

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile said this would be a very eventful year for the party ahead of its national conference in December.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer general Paul Mashatile on Monday said the government would succeed in rebuilding South Africa's economy if the ruling party was cohesive and strong.

Mashatile was speaking at a post-State of the Nation Address event in Cape Town hosted by the Progressive Business Forum earlier in the day.

However, he warned that the government will not be able to pull this off alone and has stressed the importance of partnerships with the private sector.

The top six will then complete a five-year term in office.

Mashatile said ANC members felt strongly that President Cyril Ramaphosa should make himself available for another term to be able to continue to tackle corruption.

"One thing the president has done since he come into office was tackle corruption head-on, make sure that state institutions function optimally."

He said Rampahosa had been at the forefront of ensuring good governance.

"Because you can say whatever you want about growing the economy and creating jobs but if there is no good governance, you will not succeed in that task. So, one of the things that the president has done is focus on good governance, the right people, and the right processes."

Mashatile believes South Africa is on the right path to becoming a country investors are attracted to.