Google Africa's economic recovery initiatives aim to benefit SMMEs

Google South Africa Director Alistair Mokoena said this week that Google was committed to partnering with the government and stakeholders to drive digital transformation and economic recovery.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

A number of initiatives, programmes and business opportunities that will benefit SMMEs and start-ups in South Africa have been announced by Google. They are part of a slew of initiatives the multinational company has already committed to Africa to help boost economic growth. Google South Africa Director Alistair Mokoena said this week that Google was committed to partnering with the government and stakeholders to drive digital transformation and economic recovery.

“Our goal is to help SMMEs recover as they are the drivers of our economy and help South Africa grow and thrive,” he said. Google’s investments in the country focus on education, non-profit organisations and small businesses. “Google has assisted over six million SMMEs across Africa to digitise through Google Business Profiles and other Google products.”

Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who attended the virtual event, announced the launch of Hustle Academy, which is supported by her department. “Hustle Academy is a free week-long boot camp that is geared at helping small businesses grow by increasing revenue, positioning themselves for investment and building sustainable businesses for the future,” she said.

The academy will launch on 21 February and it seeks to train 150 entrepreneurs. The free initiative offers live training sessions, one-on-one mentorship and masterclasses by industry leaders. Also, business owners will have direct access to a wealth of networking opportunities.

To read the full story, please click here.