Frustration building up over water pollution at Roodeplaat Dam

Roodeplaat has high levels of e.Coli and invasive plants are taking over the water body, costing local tourism dearly.

JOHANNESBURG - Frustration is building by private landowners, sportsmen, and environmentalists about the water problem at the Roodeplaat Dam in Tshwane following similar reports at Wemmer Pan.

In a desperate attempt to get the situation under control, herbicides were sprayed from a helicopter to get the invasive water hyacinths at the dam two days ago.

On the riverbank of the Roodeplaat Dam, the effluent is visible and is slowly moving deeper into the water.

"The effluent that has been settling in the dam needs to be removed, every time we have flooding it just moves further and further into the dam."

Kobus Fell is from an NPO, the National Water Monitor, and stays on the shore of the dam.

"Although we have got biological control on the plants, it's just outgrowing it and that's making that process even slower."

He showedEyewitness News the invasive hyacinths - this plant is seen as a water weed and is overtaking the dam by force.

Private landowners, government officials, and environmental organisations are scrambling to make plans to ensure the water pollution doesn't impact the World Rowing Masters Regatta 2023.

Selwyn Jackson is responsible for the venue and facilities for this event. He said the last report still confirmed that high levels of e.Coli were being released into the dam.

"So Baviaanspoort, which also releases a lot of e.Coli... at least when that water gets into the dam, it gets neutralised. But, we do have a high e.Coli load in the one corner."

The City of Tshwane is working with national and local government authorities and the private sector to repair and expand its wastewater treatment works while also trying to get the water plants under control.

