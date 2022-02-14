EC ANC: Gqeberha councillor's murder comes a day after Kariega official targeted

Councillor Mzwandile Booi was driving with three passengers when a gunman opened fire on them in the Gqeberha area late Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape said that the murder of a councillor occurred barely a day after a similar attack in the province.

Booi was killed and another person wounded.

The party said that another official was also targeted in Kariega the previous day.

The motive behind both incidents remains unclear.

The ANC wants a specialised team to probe the attacks.