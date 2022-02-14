'Dr Strange', 'Lord of the Rings' trailers drop at Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday also saw a follow up preview for the next Jurassic Park movie and the latest offering from director Jordan Peele, titled Nope.

CAPE TOWN - The Super Bowl is the NFL's season-ending showpiece and it features a much-anticipated halftime show, usually featuring a superstar performer, and movie trailers for the upcoming blockbusters.

Sunday's SuperBowl featured trailers for the new Dr Strange movie, Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well the first snippets of Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series.

A second trailer for Marvel's new series Moon Knight was also released.

Earlier on Sunday, DC released a mashup for four its next releases - Black Adam, The Flash, The Batman and Aquaman 2.

Super Bowl Sunday also saw a follow-up preview for the next Jurassic Park movie and the latest offering from director Jordan Peele, titled Nope.

See the trailers below:

WATCH: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

WATCH: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer

WATCH: Moon Knight trailer

WATCH: Black Adam, Flash, The Batman, Aquaman 2 trailers

WATCH: Jurassic World: Dominion trailer

WATCH: Nope trailer