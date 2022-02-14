DJ Citi Lyts shot dead in Soweto

It's understood Sandile Mkhize, who is the younger brother of the late rapper Linda "Prokid" Mkhize, was shot and killed in Soweto in the early hours of Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper Sandile Mkhize, popularly known as DJ Citi Lyts, has passed away.

It's understood Mkhize, who is the younger brother of the late rapper Linda "Prokid" Mkhize, was shot and killed in Soweto in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 32-year old entertainer was killed during an alleged drive-by shooting in Dube.

"On arrival, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds on the upper body. It was reported that the deceased was on the street with his friends when they were shot at by suspects driving a silver VW Polo. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and police are searching for the suspects," said the police's Mavela Masondo.

Mkhize worked with several major artists, including Emtee, Fifi Cooper and Sjava while still with record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Their song Vura was nominated for song of the year at the 2016 South African Hip Hop awards.

He left the label several years ago to pursue his solo career.