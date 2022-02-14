DA wants Ramaphosa to fire his entire Cabinet

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the party tabled a motion of no confidence against the Cabinet in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution if President Cyril Ramaphosa wouldn't fire them himself.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday said President Cyril Ramaphosa must fire his entire Cabinet.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said the party tabled a motion of no confidence against the Cabinet in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution if Ramaphosa wouldn't fire them himself.

Steenhuisen and opposition parties on Monday are debating Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address delivered on Thursday last week.

The DA said if it was not possible for President Ramaphosa to hold his executive accountable for its failures, then he must let the DA take the burden off his hands and let Parliament fire the ministers.

Steenhuisen listed a number of ministers they feel should not be in Cabinet from Lindiwe Sisulu to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

"Because you’ve shown that you’re a president of talk and not a president of action, then we’re going to make it easier for you. Today, I’ve tabled a motion of no confidence, not in you, but the whole Cabinet in terms of Section 102.1 of the Constitution."

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was more personal and had some harsh words for Ramaphosa, begging him to not run for a second term.

"Now you want to come and serve for a second term. To do what? Because you are not doing anything. You are just on top but doing nothing on top."

The African National Congress earlier said the State of the Nation Address was action-orientated and an honest account of the country’s challenges.