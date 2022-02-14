Carl Niehaus describes his court case as a plot to fight political battles

The former Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson was speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of his court case in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

DURBAN - Carl Niehaus has described his contravention of COVID-19 rules case as a plot to fight political battles.

The former Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson was speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of his court case in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

He was supposed to stand trial, but his counsel asked for a postponement.

Niehaus has pointed his arrest to factional battles.

He said law enforcement institutions were being used for political infighting, accusing the Police Minister Bheki Cele of being involved.

"What we are faced with here is the abuse of law enforcement agencies, the police and the NPA for party political business and Cele is a prime example of it. He's incompetent."