Applications for Clothing Bank training programme still open

The Clothing Bank and Appliance Banks programmes have been running since the organisation was launched in 2010, and applications are still open in some areas of the country.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Read more small business good news on Vutivi Business News.

Self-employment is a solution to the unemployment crisis and non-profit organisation, The Clothing Bank, has been helping thousands of jobless women and men to become micro-business owners through two programmes. The Clothing Bank and Appliance Banks programmes have been running since the organisation was launched in 2010, and applications are still open in some areas of the country.

The Clothing Bank programme for unemployed mothers and The Appliance Bank programme for unemployed men, train individuals to run informal small businesses selling clothes, and repairing and selling appliances donated to the group by national retailers. Clothing Bank co-founder Tracey Gilmore told Vutivi News that beneficiaries made an estimated profit of R60-million with their micro-enterprises in 2020.

“When we started the programme, we realised that there are not many jobs to link people with,” she said. “Woolworth’s joined the programme and supplied clothing for us, and over time we realised that we needed to create a more holistic programme.” Gilmore said the aim was to teach people that they were worthy and had the potential to improve their communities through self-employment opportunities.

To read the full story, please click here.