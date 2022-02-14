Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder returns to court

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of calling a hit on his eight months pregnant girlfriend in June in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder returns to court on Monday morning.

Muzikayise Malephane has confessed to shooting her and he has heavily implicated Shoba.

The defence is considering three options.

It's looking at applying for a discharge sentence that would mean no jail time for Shoba.

It's also exploring having some of the State's witnesses take the stand.

Finally, Shoba himself could be called to testify.

The defence has spent a week consulting with witnesses and deciding on a way forward.