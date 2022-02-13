World Radio Day: Unesco aims to promote greater trust in radio journalism

With the influx of media platforms and the dissemination of false information, Unesco has realised the need to restore faith in public radio broadcasting.

CAPE TOWN - On World Radio Day, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) is aiming to promote greater trust in radio journalism.

That's this year's theme for the annual event being marked on Sunday.

With the influx of media platforms and the dissemination of false information, Unesco has realised the need to restore faith in public radio broadcasting.

In the 1920s, South Africans first started experimenting with FM and AM frequencies, hosting their own experimental radio broadcasts.

By 1936, the national broadcaster was established.

Today, radio is still the most important mass medium in the country.

Researchers believe this is due to its flexibility, the low cost and the power and cultural significance of spoken word.

According to 2018 Broadcast Research Council stats, around 91% of South Africans listen to the radio every week, resulting in some 35.8 million listeners.

The UN is hoping that in the face of global financial struggles, this ease of access together with public-interest journalism, will continue promoting trust in the media landscape.