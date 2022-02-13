WC ANC slams CoCT for ‘long’ sale of alcohol hours

Ahead of this week's state of the province address, the opposition party has highlighted several issues it believes are plaguing the region.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has taken a swing at the City of Cape Town and the provincial government, over the sale of alcohol in the province.

Ahead of this week's state of the province address, the opposition party has highlighted several issues it believes are plaguing the region.

According to the city's by-laws, liquor may be sold by licensed business, from 11am till 2 am, seven days a week.

Provincial ANC head, Cameron Dugmore, believes the liquor industry is not just being favoured by the Democratic Alliance government, but is also contributing to the addiction and abuse of alcohol in communities.

“It’s clear that substance abuse as its roots in, for instance in the City of Cape Town, has got the longest hours for the trading of the sale of alcohol compared to any other city in the province. And this we think is because of a very cosy relationship between the provincial government and the city alcohol industry.”

Dugmore said they're calling on Premier Alan Winde to address the scourge of alcohol abuse during his address.

“We need an explanation as to why the City of Cape Town has the most extended hours for the sale of alcohol. This contributes to the plague of alcoholism in our province.”