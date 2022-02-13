Water restored to Tshwane while Jo’burg residents warned to brace for water cut

The City of Tshwane says its reservoirs are improving following supply disruptions earlier this week.

Large parts of the capital was left without water after Eskom temporarily lost power, leading to no water being pumped from the Rand Water reservoir to Tshwane.

The Mapleton Booster Station was the worst hit, affecting several reservoirs and thousands of homes and businesses.

Acting MMC Alderman Sutton said Mooikloof, Mamelodi R4, Waterkloof Ridge and Cornwall Hill reservoirs were showing signs of recovery.

Sutton urged residents with water to use the resource sparingly to help struggling reservoirs recover.

WATER DISRUPTION FOR JOHANNESBURG

City Power has told Johannesburg residents to brace for a nine-hour water disruption next week.

The power utility planned to carry out urgent maintenance on two transformers next Saturday which would result in large parts of the metro experiencing reduced water supply.

Joburg Water said residents in the city centre, as well as northern and western areas of the city would experience poor to no water supply during peak periods.