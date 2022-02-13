Search continues for Cape Town teen lost in strong rip current

The search continues for a Cape Town teenager who went missing in the surf on Saturday.

Several non-fatal drowning incidents were recorded at the Milnerton beach due a to a strong rip current.

In one incident, a group of 14 teenagers had been swept out and were struggling to get back to shore.

While crews from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and disaster management teams headed to the scene, several bystanders swam out to rescue the teens.

NSRI'S Craig Lambinon said they had yet to locate one of the missing boys.

“One was rescued by two bystanders, a husband and wife from Mauritius, and an additional bystander launched into the water with a body board while the Mauritian man also returned into the water and two of the teenagers were rescued. One teenager aged 18 from Manderley, Cape Town went missing in the surf. Police divers attended at the scene and they are continuing an ongoing search. The bystanders are commended for their efforts.”