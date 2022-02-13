Lesufi to visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen on Monday after fight between pupils

It's alleged that the violent fight broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school with some believing it was racially motivated.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will visit Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein on Monday following a violent incident that took place between learners at the school.

It's alleged that the violent fight broke out on Friday between black and white pupils at the school with some believing it was racially motivated.

Lesufi is set to meet with the educators of the school, as well as learners to get clarity on what the actual circumstances behind the fight.

The MEC will also find out whether the school has taken any steps against any of the learners involved.

Gauteng Department of Education acting spokesperson for the Oupa Bodibe said: “He will be visiting the school tomorrow on a fact-finding mission and will then decide what a way forward is. However we would like to stress that violence is not acceptable in our schools and all the perpetrators will be sanctioned.”