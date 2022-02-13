Gauteng leads new COVID infections, hospital admissions dwindle in latest cycle

With the national state of disaster expected to run its course in March, South Africa has recorded 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Gauteng continues to drive South Africa's daily infection numbers, accounting for 38% of the latest caseload.

Of the new cases, 942 were reported in Gauteng. No other province saw more than 500 new infections in the past 24 hours, with the Western Cape recording 418, KwaZulu-Natal 349 and Mpumalanga 233.

Hospital admissions have also dwindled to fewer than 4,200.

Nine more people have died because of the virus, bringing the national death toll to over 96,000.

Almost two years since lockdown regulations were introduced, government said it did not plan on extending the state of disaster when it expired on 15 March.