De Lille to appoint independent team to probe, provide report on Parly blaze

The department announced on Sunday that it has chosen the Coega Developement Cooperation to provide a detailed assessment on the damage.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has finally appointed an independent specialist engineering team to conduct an investigation and provide a report into last month's Parliament fire.

The department announced on Sunday that it has chosen the Coega Developement Cooperation to provide a detailed assessment on the damage.

An initial report by safety assessment investigators last month found that the National Assembly building was not safe to enter and was closed off to restrict access.

This latest appointment was approved during a meeting with the National Treasury on Friday.

Ministerial spokesperson Zara Nicholson said: “Coega will provide an initial assessment report followed by a detailed assessment report, which will include the extent of the damage and any structural issues, the residual strength of the structure an estimate for the rehabilitation project and proposed preliminary cost of the rehabilitation project.”