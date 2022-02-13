Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police

Police have reminded communities that their cooperation is essential in fighting the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have reminded communities that their cooperation is essential in fighting the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence (GBV).

Several officers joined the police ministry in the Western Cape on Saturday to address what’s been dubbed South Africa’s second pandemic.

This comes as local officers investigate several recent gruesome incidents of women who'd been killed in the region.

Both police and community members agreed to the further training of officers and of young male community members to prevent instances of GBV.

The police's Novela Potelwa said, “In some of these cases, it’s something that happens behind closed doors where police would not know about it but obviously there is a neighbour who knows something. Do not keep quiet when you see wrongdoing, you need to know what you can do as a responsible citizen to ensure we deal with the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.”