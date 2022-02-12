Tshwane to continue cutting services for owing clients despite legal threats

The metro has been cutting off water and electricity supply to several business and government departments whose accounts have been in arrears for more than three months.

JOHANNESBUGR - The City of Tshwane has indicated it’s aware some companies are taking it to court over an aggressive revenue collection campaign.

In total its owed over R17 billion.

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the city to reconnect services to the Club Crossing Shopping Centre and another legal challenge may soon be on the cards.

More business were named and shamed as the City of Tshwane continued to switch off services to customers accused of non-payment.

This includes the offices of police watchdog Ipid and the Sheraton Hotel.

Meanwhile, the University of Pretoria (that also owes the metro) has accused officials of "political grandstanding".

Mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said companies were using the courts to try to force the city to reconnect services.

“We’ve got our legal teams on standby and they will be fighting any opposition and any legal challenge to our campaign and we are committed to pushing ahead and curbing on with this campaign because we need this revenue to support our operations as a city so that we can deliver services to our residents.”

Stuurman said the metro was also aware of some business that have illegally reconnected to the grid.

Others have started paying their debt.