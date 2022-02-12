SAPS rule out possibility of new syndicate following spate of cash-in-transit

This after 13 people were arrested in connection with a foiled robbery on the west rand on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are not ruling out the possibility of a new syndicate of robbers following a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng.

A South African Defence Force member and a police officer were among those arrested, while one man was shot and wounded.

In the latest cash in transit heist in Gauteng armed men targeted a cash van on the R501 in Westonaria on Friday.

Residents and motorists reported hearing gunfire while debris from the security vehicle was scattered across the road following an explosion.

The police’s Fred Kekena the suspects were arrested in a house in Carletonville: “In the house, we found millions, dagga and explosives.”

Police are hoping to link the suspects to at least four other robberies this week in Soweto, Langlaagte, Katlehong And Booysens.