‘SA on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business’: Ghebreyesus

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization's (WHO) Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he's pleased with the progress being made in Cape Town's vaccine manufacturing facilities.

He wrapped up the second day of his tour of local facilities on Saturday.

The BioVac site in Pinelands was officially opened in 2003 and joined the fight against the coronavirus in 2020.

By 2024, together with Afrigen, the company hoped to start upscaling COVID vaccines.

Ghebreyesus believes South Africa is well on its way to becoming a leader in the vaccination business.

“We’ve developed this hub which could be a strategic solution to the problems we’re facing,” he said.

Joined by Belgium government officials, Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of cooperative collaboration in addressing the pandemic.