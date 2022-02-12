North West municipality employee arrested for fraud amounting to R30m

It is believed that he conspired with his attorney Gerard Jacques du Plessis who was already been sentenced to 15 years.

JOHANNESBURG - A former North West municipality employee has been arrested for fraud amounting to R30 million.

It was believed that he conspired with his attorney Gerard Jacques du Plessis who had already been sentenced to 15 years.

The pair were supposed to handle municipal payments to the Brits Mall but failed to do so, which led to the municipality switching off services to the mall.

The Hawks’ Tlangelani Rikhotso said the men were found guilty on 22 charges of theft.

“Instead of making the payments as agreed, the attorney allegedly pocketed the money and supplied fictitious receipts to the manager of the mall. The suspect will appear before the Pretoria Specialised Magistrates Court on Monday where he will face 17 counts of fraud.”