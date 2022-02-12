N3 near Ashburton in KZN reopened to traffic following truck accident

This after major delays were caused by a truck accident spillage in Ashburton.

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 northbound lane near Ashburton in KwaZulu-Natal has been reopened to traffic.

Earlier on Saturday, both directions of the N3 were closed and there was concern that it could remain closed throughout the day.

Reports say the fire department had laid down a foam blanket for big recovery trucks that were getting ready to turn the truck on its upside.

A one kilometre exclusion zone was put in place in case the truck exploded while authorities cleared the road and traffic was diverted to the R103.

Spokesperson for the road traffic inspectorate Zinhle Mali said there were no injuries reported.

“The freeway has been opened to traffic following a truck accident.”